Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TYGO. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Tigo Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tigo Energy stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co

