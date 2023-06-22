Threadgill Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Threadgill Financial LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 9.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.76. 346,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,769. The company has a market cap of $357.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

