Threadgill Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Threadgill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,833 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 1,992,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,791,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

