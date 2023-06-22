Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $224.97 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $224.97 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,182,548,527 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

