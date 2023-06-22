Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $523.65. The stock had a trading volume of 164,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

