The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RTLPP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 1,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,990. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

