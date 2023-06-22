The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lowered by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.7% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

NYSE GS opened at $325.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

