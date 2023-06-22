The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.
Insider Activity
In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
