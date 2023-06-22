The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.62

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKRGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

The Bankers Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 96.60 ($1.24). 1,620,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,664. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -695.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The Bankers Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 90.88 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.08.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR)

