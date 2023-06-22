The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.62

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

The Bankers Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 96.60 ($1.24). 1,620,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,664. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -695.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The Bankers Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 90.88 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.08.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

