The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,862 shares during the period. AZEK makes up 0.5% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AZEK worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of AZEK by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92,372 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

AZEK opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 306.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

