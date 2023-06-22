TF1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.09

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
TF1 Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.
About TF1
TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.
