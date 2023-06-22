Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002554 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $726.26 million and $17.99 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002113 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002514 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 963,660,290 coins and its circulating supply is 942,480,847 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.