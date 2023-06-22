Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.46.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.