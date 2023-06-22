Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $259.46

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $259.46, but opened at $250.77. Tesla shares last traded at $256.45, with a volume of 30,488,698 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.91.

Tesla Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.07 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

