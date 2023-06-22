Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $259.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day moving average is $178.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

