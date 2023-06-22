Terran Coin (TRR) Price Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $72,663.95 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

