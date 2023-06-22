Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $529.73 million and approximately $70.06 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002036 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002505 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,372,491,936 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,513,074,299 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

