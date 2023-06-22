Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Reduced by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 4.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $401.94 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

