Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.67

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.67 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.88 ($0.14), with a volume of 2685405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Tekcapital Stock Down 12.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.34. The stock has a market cap of £19.16 million, a PE ratio of 111.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Tekcapital Company Profile

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

