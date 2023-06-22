Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Down 0.6%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €13.90 ($15.11) and last traded at €13.92 ($15.13). 9,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.00 ($15.22).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($18.48) price target on Takkt in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $906.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.10.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

