Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $140.46 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.84.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

