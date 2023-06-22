Synapse (SYN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.99 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002304 BTC on exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $125.22 million and $6.99 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

