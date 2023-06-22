Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/20/2023 – Superior Drilling Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2023 – Superior Drilling Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2023 – Superior Drilling Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Superior Drilling Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2023 – Superior Drilling Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2023 – Superior Drilling Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2023 – Superior Drilling Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Superior Drilling Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Superior Drilling Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – Superior Drilling Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2023 – Superior Drilling Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Superior Drilling Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

NYSE SDPI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 48,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.12.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 110,325 shares of company stock valued at $99,770 in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

