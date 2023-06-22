SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.6 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,962. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

