SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,266. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $86.23.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

