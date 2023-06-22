SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $123.47. The stock had a trading volume of 135,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,352. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

