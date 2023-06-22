SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AGCO makes up approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 50.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in AGCO by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in AGCO by 46.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,682. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.12.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.