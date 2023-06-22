SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. MYR Group comprises approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MYR Group worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after acquiring an additional 129,688 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,867,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,173,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,452,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,860.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,681 shares of company stock worth $2,583,071. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,276. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $140.14. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

