SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $987,000 Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ichor worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.46. 13,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.94. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

