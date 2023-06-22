SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

HDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 86,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 44.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

