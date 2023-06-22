SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for about 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.59. 119,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $107.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

