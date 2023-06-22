SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,463,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,591 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,327,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,857. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

