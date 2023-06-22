SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.19. 221,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,367 shares of company stock worth $2,481,770. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

