SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $222.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,672. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.86.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

