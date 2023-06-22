SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Amkor Technology accounts for 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $26.15. 39,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.74. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMKR. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $71,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $71,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,100 shares of company stock worth $1,186,083 in the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

