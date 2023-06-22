SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 419 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Andersons worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANDE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANDE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

