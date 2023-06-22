Substratum Trading Down 22.5% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Substratum has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $172,808.64 and approximately $4.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,814.97 or 1.00102751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036611 USD and is down -14.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

