Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Hits $172,805.46

Substratum (SUB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Substratum has a total market cap of $172,805.46 and approximately $1.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,236.94 or 1.00082558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00043097 USD and is up 33.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

