Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $172,805.46 and $1.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,236.94 or 1.00082558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00043097 USD and is up 33.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

