StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Vista Gold Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vista Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

