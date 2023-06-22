StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th.
Vista Gold Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Vista Gold from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.