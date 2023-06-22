StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

