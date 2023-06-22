StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

