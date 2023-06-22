StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
Read More
- Get a free research report on iPower from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.