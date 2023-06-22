Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 22nd (ADC, AEHR, ARTNA, BTG, BUD, DMAC, DNN, K, LMT, NRDXF)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 22nd:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

