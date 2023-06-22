Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 21st (ASND, CALM, CRIS, CVM, EMN, PFGC, QCOM, RMD, ROST, TWLO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 21st:
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
WW International (NYSE:WW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
