Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 21st (ASND, CALM, CRIS, CVM, EMN, PFGC, QCOM, RMD, ROST, TWLO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 21st:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WW International (NYSE:WW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.