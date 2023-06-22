Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.0870 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $56.25 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,302 coins and its circulating supply is 26,895,813,692 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

