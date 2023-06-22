Steem (STEEM) Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Steem has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $75.44 million and $2.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00284585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00506795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00449300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00055689 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,100,766 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

