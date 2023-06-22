Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Achieves $75.56 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $75.56 million and $2.55 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,040,926 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

