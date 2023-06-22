Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$840.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.67 million. Steelcase also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. 1,901,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $821.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 208.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

