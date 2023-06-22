Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.78-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $102.11 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 96,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

