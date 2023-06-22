Status (SNT) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Status has a total market cap of $84.86 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018171 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,267.42 or 0.99926373 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02239922 USD and is up 6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,210,566.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

